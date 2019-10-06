Steve Bruce responds to question on Newcastle United's transfer plans
Steve Bruce says he’s yet to discuss January’s transfer window with Newcastle United’s hierarchy.
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 07:00 am
The club is 19th in the Premier League ahead of this afternoon’s home game against Manchester United.
And there is money available to strengthen the squad in the New Year.
Bruce, however, says he’s yet to discuss the transfer window with Lee Charnley, United’s managing director.
Asked if there had been conversations, Newcastle’s head coach said: “We haven’t really spoken about January just yet – not at all.”