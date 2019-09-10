Steve Bruce reveals Allan Saint-Maximin 'conundrum' at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce says he has a “conundrum” with Allan Saint-Maximin.
The Newcastle United winger, signed from Nice this summer, suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury minutes into his comeback against Tottenham Hotspur last month.
And Bruce, preparing his team for Saturday’s Premier League game against Liverpool at Anfield, is proceeding cautiously with Saint-Maximin.
“Saint-Maximin now is doing his rehabilitation work,” said United’s head coach. “He's out on the grass. I think we have got to build his fitness levels before we treat his hamstring, so there’s a bit of a conundrum with him at the moment, because he hasn't really done any pre-season. Because of the knockbacks he's had and the injuries, we haven't been able to get him up to speed to the level I think he requires.”
Meanwhile, striker Dwight Gayle – who spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion – remains sidelined with a calf injury.