Steve Bruce reveals Andy Carroll's brilliant attitude on his Newcastle United return
Steve Bruce has reacted to Andy Carroll’s homecoming ahead of Newcastle United’s season-opener against Arsenal.
The striker, recovering from an ankle operation, yesterday rejoined the club on an initial one-year deal after leaving West Ham United earlier this summer.
“He was desperate to come back,” said head coach Bruce, whose side take on Arsenal at St James’s Park on Sunday.
“Can we get him back quickly? Can he stay fit? He’s determined to come and be successful at his hometown club. It’s a no-brainer.
“He’s in first this morning. He was back on the grass at West Ham. We’re not going to put a timescale on it. Certainly, we’re not going to see him in the next two or three weeks. He’s not young anymore. He’s at that veteran stage. He’s a mature Andy Carroll now.”
Gateshead-born Carroll was sold to Liverpool for £35million in January 2011.