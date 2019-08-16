Steve Bruce reveals fresh injury worry at Newcastle United

Steve Bruce has a fresh injury concern ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to Carrow Road.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 16 August, 2019, 09:33
Steve Bruce.

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is fit for tomorrow’s game against Norwich City, having been forced off against Arsenal last weekend with a knock. However, summer signing Allan Saint-Maximin – who came off the bench in the 1-0 defeat to Unai Emery’s side at St James’s Park – is “doubtful” with a hamstring problem.

Bruce, United’s head coach, said: “We think Shelvey’s going to be OK. He trained yesterday. We’ve got a slight doubt over Allan Saint-Maximin. He’s got a hamstring.”

Meanwhile, striker Andy Carroll, signed on a free transfer on deadline day, is still “four or five” weeks away from a return from ankle surgery, according to Bruce.

“He’s doing a bit of running on the grass,” said Bruce. “We still think he’s going to be four or five weeks away.”