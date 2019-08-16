Steve Bruce reveals fresh injury worry at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce has a fresh injury concern ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to Carrow Road.
Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is fit for tomorrow’s game against Norwich City, having been forced off against Arsenal last weekend with a knock. However, summer signing Allan Saint-Maximin – who came off the bench in the 1-0 defeat to Unai Emery’s side at St James’s Park – is “doubtful” with a hamstring problem.
Bruce, United’s head coach, said: “We think Shelvey’s going to be OK. He trained yesterday. We’ve got a slight doubt over Allan Saint-Maximin. He’s got a hamstring.”
Meanwhile, striker Andy Carroll, signed on a free transfer on deadline day, is still “four or five” weeks away from a return from ankle surgery, according to Bruce.
“He’s doing a bit of running on the grass,” said Bruce. “We still think he’s going to be four or five weeks away.”