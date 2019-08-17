Steve Bruce reveals his plan for Miguel Almiron at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce has revealed how he intends to get the best out of Miguel Almiron at Newcastle United.
Almiron was an influential figure on the pitch in the second half of last season after joining from Atlanta United in a club-record £21million deal.
The pacy midfielder carried Rafa Benitez’s counter-attacking team up the pitch.
Bruce, Benitez's successor, doesn’t want to see Almiron – who is still looking for his first goal for the club – so deep this season.
“The big thing with Almiron is we’ve got to get him higher up the pitch,” said United’s head coach. “He’s doing a lot of his best work too deep – we’re trying this week to get him further up the pitch.
“He did a lot of good work in the first half (against Arsenal last weekend) in particular, but a lot of it was away from their goal. Hopefully, we can get him further up the pitch.
“He’s certainly a strange one, he’s very slight, but he quick and he is a natural footballer, a really good player.
“If we get him further up the pitch, hopefully he will score goals. I know it (Major League Soccer) is a different league, but he scored goals for fun when he was playing away.
“He just needs a goal. Probably since his debut, when he hit the post and had one cleared off the line, it hasn’t really gone for him. Even in pre-season against Hibs, he had three or four chances. He just needs one to fall for him, and he’ll be OK, I’m sure.”