Steve Bruce reveals how he intends to win 'respect' of Newcastle United fans

Steve Bruce.

Bruce took charge of his boyhood club last month following the departure of Rafa Benitez.

There was a backlash against his appointment on Tyneside, and some fans are planning to boycott Sunday’s Premier League season-opener against Arsenal at St James’s Park in a protest against owner Mike Ashley.

Bruce knows only wins will win over sceptical fans at the club, which has signed five players this summer.

Newcastle didn’t win any of their first 10 league games last season, but supporters were patient with Benitez and his team.

The club recovered and finished 13th in the division. Will fans trust the process with Bruce?

“Newcastle didn’t win for 10 games last year,” said head coach Bruce. “The supporters stayed patient. I don’t think I’ll get that long!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We hope we get off to a good start. We’ve got an incredibly difficult start, no more so than Arsenal.

“Whoever the manager is at Newcastle, you’ve got to deal with the pressure. Otherwise you don’t sit here. Like any manager, you’ve got to get result instantly. You have to get a few results, and quickly. If you don’t, there’s no real honeymoon period for anybody. I don’t expect one.

“Look, as I’ve said many times. All you can ask for is that they enjoy what they see and they can see the club trying to move forward. Hopefully, win them over, for those who are still in doubt.

“You’re right, I’m not going to get as long as that. Rafa earned the right after getting the club in the Premier League. He earned that right. Over a period of time, if we get enough results, hopefully I’ll get that sort of respect they’ve got for him.”

Bruce, a boyhood United fan, says managing the club is one of the highlights of a career which included winning the Premier League title with Manchester United.