Steve Bruce reveals meeting with Lee Charnley
Steve Bruce says it’s been “business as usual” at Newcastle United in the wake of the club’s 5-0 defeat to Leicester City.
Bruce met managing director Lee Charnley this week in the wake of last weekend’s defeat. The result left the club 19th in the Premier League ahead of this afternoon’s home game against Manchester United.
“It’s been like a normal week,” said Bruce, United’s head coach. “I had a chat with Lee. I saw him on Tuesday or Wednesday. In that respect, it’s been OK. No problem. It has been business as usual.”
There was a backlash to the Leicester defeat, but owner Mike Ashley is still supportive of Bruce.
Asked if he was reassured by that support, Bruce said: “I think that’s the key – the relationship anyone has with the people who employ you. But, of course, I’m not naive enough to think we can put in more performances like what we witnessed last weekend.”