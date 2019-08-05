Steve Bruce reveals the only thing that will keep Allan Saint-Maximin out of his team
Steve Bruce says Allan Saint-Maximin will bring the “wow factor” to Newcastle United.
And Bruce believes that Saint-Maximin, 22, and striker Joelinton, signed from Hoffenheim, will give the club’s attack a “new dimension”.
“He fits my profile, because you’re only as good as your strikers, and him and Joelinton have certainly given us a new dimension in terms of their pace and power,” said United’s head coach.
“They’re both so different, and with (Yoshinori) Muto, who I’ve been very impressed with, and (Miguel) Almiron and Dwight Gayle, we’ve got a nice balance up there.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“I hear the fans are calling him Maxi. Mind you that shirt he threw to the crowd will cost him a hundred quid! He’s going to get fans off their seat. He’s got that wow factor. He will drive us mad occasionally, but he has that blistering pace and that trick which has gone out of the game a little bit.”
Bruce, however, wants Saint-Maximin – who made his debut in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Saint-Etienne – to back up his talent with hard work.
“The one thing is that he’ll have to work, because if he doesn’t work, he doesn’t play – simple,” said Bruce. “You have to, because it’s a team game.
“Yes, I have had a few mavericks as a manager, The best was (Christophe) Dugarry at Birmingham. He was known as a maverick, but was sensational. Saint-Max wants to go forward, but must ensure he has a work ethic for the team.”