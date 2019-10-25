Steve Bruce reveals when Andy Carroll and Fabian Schar could return
Andy Carroll could return from injury against his former club West Ham United.
The Newcastle United striker will miss Sunday’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday with a groin injury along with defender Fabian Schar (knee).
They could return against West Ham at the London Stadium on November 2.
Head coach Steve Bruce said: “Not serious. Andy picked up a groin strain (against Chelsea) last Saturday. Fab has a sore knee, which he has played with for two or three weeks. Last Saturday became too uncomfortable. They will both miss tomorrow. They should be in contention for next week.
“It is part and parcel of football, and why we have the squads we have. When you have a team with a clean bill of health you can pick up a couple. The good news is Florian (Lejeune) has trained, and Matt Ritchie has bounced around the training ground all week.”