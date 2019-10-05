Steve Bruce reveals why he benched Allan Saint-Maximin
Allan Saint-Maximin’s “100% fit” and ready to take Newcastle United forward.
That’s the verdict of Steve Bruce after watching the winger, back from a hamstring injury, come through a full week’s training.
Saint-Maximin, signed from Nice in the summer, was an unused substitute for last weekend’s 5-0 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. However, Bruce is minded to start Saint-Maximin against Manchester United at St James’s Park tomorrow.
“He gives us something we haven’t got,” said Bruce. “He’s got a bit of pace and he’s got a bit of power, and we’ve seen that. He’ll definitely give us something which will add to us going forward.
“Last week, when it went to 3-0, I decided to bring on (DeAndre) Yedlin rather than him, because it’s been still grumbling with him. I decided to give him an extra week training, which he’s had. That has dispelled everything now, and he’s 100% fit.”