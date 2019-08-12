Steve Bruce reveals why he didn't bring on Yoshinori Muto
Steve Bruce says Yoshinori Muto will get a chance at Newcastle United.
By Miles Starforth
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 15:45
The forward was left on the bench as Bruce’s side pushed for an equaliser in yesterday’s 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal.
“We had three strikers on the pitch – it was all about trying to find a balance,” said Bruce, United’s head coach
“Muto has done very well since I’ve come into the club.
“I haven’t used him (against Arsenal), but he’s very much part of my thoughts.”