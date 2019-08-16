Steve Bruce reveals why he ignored Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United claims
Steve Bruce says he “didn’t take much notice” of Rafa Benitez’s explosive comments about his Newcastle United exit.
Benitez this week hit back at managing director Lee Charnley’s claim that Benitez had left St James’s Park “for money”.
However, Benitez – who guided the club to a 13th-placed finish last season – responded to Charnley’s programme interview.
"After three years of unfulfilled promises, I didn’t trust them (United’s hierarchy),” said Benitez, who signed a £12million-a-year contract with the Chinese club days after his Newcastle contract expired.
Bruce, Benitez’s successor at the club, was asked about Benitez’s comments ahead of tomorrow’s game against Norwich City at Carrow Road.
And the 58-year-old has again called on fans, some of whom boycotted last weekend’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal in protest at owner Mike Ashley, to get behind his team.
“I haven't really seen his comments,” said United’s head coach. “I don't really take much notice. But, look, I've said it many, many times. Rafa’s a very, very experienced, and very, very good manager, for the club, and a lot of people are disappointed the way he left.
“It’s time, though, to get really behind the team. He has gone. He has chosen to go to China, and it's time really to try to move on if we possibly can and get right behind the team.”