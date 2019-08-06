Steve Bruce reveals why Joelinton has been 'different class' at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce says Joelinton isn’t your average Brazilian footballer.
The striker has scored two pre-season goals from two starts since joining from Hoffenheim in a £40million deal.
Joelinton netted in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Saint-Etienne at St James’s Park – and he’s set to start against Arsenal in Sunday’s home Premier League opener.
Bruce, United’s head coach, has been impressed with Joelinton since he came to St James’s Park.
The 22-year-old won a 50-50 with visiting goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier before sliding the ball home after latching on to a superb long ball forward from defender Fabian Schar. Joelinton had opened his account four days earlier away to Hibernian.
“He is that (brave),” said Bruce. “He’s not your typical Brazilian where he’s all silky skills, but he’s man-made to play in England. He’ll improve – he’s only young. I’m delighted with his workrate and attitude towards it. He’s different class.”
Matty Longstaff also netted seconds after coming off the bench, and former United defender Mathieu Debuchy scored a consolation for the visitors.
However, too many other chances went begging, with Miguel Almiron, still looking for his first United goal, among those to miss an opportunity.
“If I’m going to be critical, we’ve missed too many chances,” Bruce told NUFC TV. “We had umpteen chances to put the game to bed. Always, when you play against these teams, they get a goal out of nothing. It was a good workout, and I’m pleased with the result.”