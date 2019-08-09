Steve Bruce reveals why Newcastle United had to sign Emil Krafth
Steve Bruce has explained Newcastle United’s decision to sign Emil Krafth.
Krafth yesterday joined from Amiens in a £5million deal.
Bruce now has three right-backs – Kraft, DeAndre Yedlin and Javier Manquillo – for the coming season.
However, United’s head coach says he needed “cover” as Yedlin – who had groin surgery in May – has not yet fully recovered.
“The squad is well balanced now,” said Bruce, speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premier League season-opener against Arsenal. “I wanted competition for places. DeAndre Yedlin has had an operation, and hasn’t recovered, so it became that we needed cover in that area.
“He’ll certainly give us that. He’s an experienced player who has been on the radar for some time. He’ll bring us the experience and knowhow that any team needs.”
Krafth, a Sweden international, has signed a four-year deal at St James’s Park.