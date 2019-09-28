Steve Bruce rubbishes Andy Carroll claim at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce is confident that Andy Carroll WILL be starting games long before Christmas.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 16:45 pm
It was claimed this week that the Newcastle United striker – who made his comeback from ankle surgery last weekend – wouldn’t be fit enough to start until the New Year.
Asked if Carroll, re-signed as a free agent on transfer deadline day, would be in contention to start before then, head coach Bruce said: “Yeah, of course he could. I certainly hope so. He has trained for the best part of two weeks. His recovery is huge, so hopefully.
“A lot depends on them and how he manages training. He has worked well, and only been going 10 days or so. He will have to be a lot longer on the training ground and on the pitch to be sure he’s 100%”
Carroll will be on the bench for Sunday’s game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.