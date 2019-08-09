Steve Bruce set to leave out 'four or five' Newcastle United players
Steve Bruce has told a clutch of players that they have missed he cut at Newcastle United.
By Miles Starforth
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 09:57
The club must name its 25-man Premier League squad by 5pm today.
And head coach Bruce has more players than he needs at St James’s Park.
Jack Colback, Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar could also miss out on a place in the squad.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“The players who are left out know,” said Bruce. “Unfortunately I’ve got to let four or five of them down. That’s the rules.”