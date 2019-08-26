Steve Bruce singles out this Newcastle United player for special praise
Steve Bruce has paid a special tribute to Paul Dummett after a match-winning defensive display.
The defender was outstanding in Newcastle United's 1-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.
Newcastle had their backs to the wall after the break as they defended their one-goal advantage from Joelinton's first-half strike. Dummett typified the performance with a series of headers, blocks and clearances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Mauricio Pochettino's side pushed for an equaliser.
“Dummett was terrific," said head coach Steve Bruce. "Talk about putting your head onto everything. Every time the ball came into the box, he seemed to get on the end of it.
"But it’s very difficult to single anyone out, because everyone in the team did well. But Dummett epitomises everything I like in a footballer. He’s a typical Geordie, and he has a right good go, which is good to see."