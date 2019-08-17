Steve Bruce under more pressure after deserved defeat for Newcastle United
Newcastle United were convincingly beaten 3-1 by newly-promoted Norwich City at Carrow Road this afternoon.
Teemu Pukki took advantage of a disorganised visiting defence to score a hat-trick for Daniel Farke’s side. Jonjo Shelvey netted a late consolation goal for the visitors.
The result, which has increased the pressure on head coach Steve Bruce, has left the club without a point from its first two Premier League games ahead of next weekend’s visit to Tottenham Hotspur at their new stadium.
Carrow Road was rocking for Norwich’s first Premier League game in almost three years. So too were United, who had Martin Dubravka to thank for two good first-half saves.
Dubravka denied Todd Cantwell and Pukki during an awkward opening 15 minutes for the visitors. Norwich had more of the ball, and they used it well. Farke’s side found pockets of space in and around the box, while United, time and again, gave away possession cheaply.
Emil Krafth, making his debut, shot over Tim Krul’s goal at the other end of the pitch, while Joelinton put a header wide from six yards.
Norwich’s breakthrough came in the 32nd minute when United half-cleared a ball into the box to the unmarked Pukki, who beat Dubravka with a fine volley.
Schar forced a save from Tim Krul with a close-range header before the break. Norwich picked up where they left off in the second half, though Newcastle steadied themselves as the hour-mark approached.
Krul stopped a header before Norwich regained the initiative thanks to Pukki, who beat Dubravka at his near post after a good run forward from Cantwell.
Yoshinori Muto replaced the injured Joelinton, and Sean Longstaff, left out of the starting XI, eventually made it on to the pitch. But things got worse in the 75th minute. Pukki was there to finish after another good run from Cantwell.
Shelvey scored for Newcastle in injury time.
NORWICH CITY: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Hanley, Leitner, Lewis (Byram, 90), Cantwell, Buendia, Stiepermann (Vrancic, 84), Trybull (Tettey, 86), Pukki. Subs not used: Fahrmann, Roberts, McLean, Srbeny.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Schar, Lascelles, Dummett; Krafth, Ki (S Longstaff, 74), Shelvey, Hayden, Ritchie; Almiron, Joelinton (Muto, 67). Subs not used: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Willems