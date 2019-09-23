Steve Bruce will stick with 'terrific' Newcastle United player
Miguel Almiron is still looking for his first Newcastle United goal – 16 games into his career at the club.
Almiron had another chance to get off the mark in Saturday’s goalless draw against Brighton and Hove Albion at St James’s Park.
The midfielder, signed from Atlanta United in January for a club-record £21million fee, shot straight at visiting goalkeeper Mat Ryan during the first half.
Bruce, however, believes goals will come given the “endeavour” he’s seeing week in, week out from the Paraguay international.
“In Miggy, in particular, his effort, his endeavour and his spirit of play is terrific,” said United’s head coach. “It's a big, big chance. You're hoping he takes one of them, and, all of a sudden, you'll see him take off again, but obviously we'll just have to be patient, and hopefully it comes next week.”