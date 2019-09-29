Steve Bruce's astonishing post-match admission
Steve Bruce hit out at what he felt was a “complete surrender” at the King Power Stadium.
Ten-man Newcastle United – who had Isaac Hayden sent off – were beaten 5-0 by Leicester City this afternoon. The result left left the club 19th in the Premier League.
“Simply nowhere near what’s required,” said United’s head coach. “With nine men, 10 men – one thing you can show is resilience, determination, courage.
“A lot has been said about tactics. We have to apply ourselves better than what I have witnessed. It was a complete surrender, too quickly, too easily. We haven’t done the basics well enough. If you don’t do that on the big stage against a good team then it will be difficult.”
On Hayden’s red card, Bruce said: “I don’t have complaints. The red card is a poor challenge back in my day. I don’t have an argument – the red card was the right decision.”