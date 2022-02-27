Newcastle United’s incredible improvement in form under Eddie Howe continued this weekend at Brentford, as did the ongoing flurry of transfer reports.

The Toon Army were celebrating another massive step towards safety last night as Eddie Howe’s Newcastle beat Brentford to move above the Bees in the Premier League table.

United, who have picked up 13 points from a possible 15 in their last five top flight matches, are now 14th in the league table and four points clear of the relegation zone.

After the win in London, Eddie Howe said: “Really, really pleased with our response to the red card, because, as we saw in our game against Norwich earlier in the season, it doesn’t guarantee you anything.

“We knew we’d have a lot of the ball, and it was about our quality and ability to break them down.

“We had some really good moments, and the first goal was hugely important, a great bit of play on the left-hand side, and a great finish from Joe (Willock).

On Joelinton’s remarkable transition to midfield, Howe said: “The biggest compliment I can pay him is that he hasn’t made it look difficult, and he hasn’t required too much information from me. He absorbs the information so quickly, and is able to deliver it.”

The weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures continues today but there are also plenty of transfer rumours doing the rounds this morning and here are some of the biggest:

1. West Ham targeted Diaz in January West Ham boss David Moyes has said they were on the cusp of signing Luis Diaz in the January transfer window before being pipped to the post by Liverpool (Football London) Photo Sales

2. Manchester United monitoring Gakpo Ralf Rangnick has told United recruitment team to keeps tabs on PSV striker Gakpo (Mirror) Photo Sales

3. Isak ‘favouring’ Barcelona over Arsenal Arsenal remain in contact with Real Sociedad over a move for Alexander Isak but the striker is favouring a move to Barcelona this summer (Metro) Photo Sales

4. Barcelona lead Bayern in Christensen race Barcelona lead Bayern Munich in the race to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen (Mundo Deportivo) Photo Sales