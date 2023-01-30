Alan Nixon has claimed that Sunderland are still pursuing a deal for the Nottingham Forest youngster after claiming he was “close” to sealing a move to the Stadium of Light earlier this week.

Nixon previously reported that the 21-year-old, who can play either centrally as an attacking midfielder or out wide as an orthodox winger, is set to sign for the Black Cats on loan until the end of the season.

However, Nixon has now stated that the picture has changed slightly, with Nottingham Forest demanding a “decent fee” for Konate.

Despite being unable to break into Forest’s first team in the Premier League, Nixon adds that the club are likely to take up a 12-month option they have on the player’s contract.

Although Konate hasn’t made a first-team appearance under Steve Cooper this season, he does have experience in senior football having featured three times for Forest last season, including two Carabao Cup appearances.

Konate has been on fire for the Under-21’s this season though and has registered six goals and one assist in just seven Premier League 2 appearances after joining Forest from French side Le Havre in September 2020. He is also reportedly the subject of interest from Bristol City and Stoke City.