Aaron Connolly scored his first goal for the club at The Den on Saturday

Aaron Connolly said Sunderland have to be more ruthless after Millwall's late equaliser at The Den but believes they are still in a positive position heading into two crucial games.

Connolly's first goal, a superb volley from 20 yards, looked to have secured the points for the Black Cats but substitute Femi Azeez scored a 93rd minute equaliser to ensure a share of the spoils for the home team.

"You come to Millwall and there are no guarantees about anything other than it's going to be tough," Connolly said.

"It's a crazy game and a crazy division. We're still right up there and with two big games coming up, so we've got to focus on those. "We go into every game looking for three points and of course, it feels like a loss when you concede late. We've just said in there that we need to learn from it because if we want to get promoted from this division, we need to learn [the lesson]. We can't afford to drop points from those positions but we've got two big games coming up against good teams.

"We've got something out of the game, and we shouldn't forget that because of a late equaliser. We're still right up there so it's important not to be negative. We're not happy in there but we won't let it impact the next 30 games. We know we need to finish games off like this one and the Coventry one but if we keep up what we've been doing [winning regularly at home, picking up points way] we'll be there and we're good enough to do that."

Connolly also explained that he had been substituted in the second half after experiencing a brief spell of dizziness. Connolly was withdrawn as a precaution but was feeling fine after the game and confident that he'd be able to play a full part in the upcoming fixtures.