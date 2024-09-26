Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Newcastle United icon has made his feelings about Sunderland abundantly clear

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has claimed that he would rather “take up golf” than make a decision over whether he’d prefer to play for Sunderland or Manchester United.

The ex-Magpies icon is a born and bred Geordie who spent a decade on the books at St. James’ Park between 1996 and 2006. Unsurprisingly, he has made no secret of his feelings towards bitter rivals Sunderland in the past, and seemingly holds the Red Devils in similarly low regard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shearer twice turned down the opportunity to sign for Sir Alex Ferguson’s trophy-laden side in the ‘90s - once before signing for Blackburn Rovers, and once before making his move to Tyneside. Speaking recently, the pundit insisted that he was pleased with the pathway his career had taken, stating: "Of course, I was tempted to join Manchester United, but I do not regret either decision. I had a magical time at Blackburn, winning the league. And I completed my own dream of playing for my home town club of Newcastle. I have memories I will hold forever and a goal-scoring record that makes me extremely proud."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

The former England international was doubling down on a stance that he has expressed before. Back in 2018, he wrote on social media that he “couldn't stand them [Manchester United] then and can't stand them now”.

And it would appear that his sentiments towards both United and Sunderland remain as fierce as ever. During the most recent episode of the popular The Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer was asked by fellow pundit Gary Lineker whether he would rather sign for the Black Cats or the Red Devils. In a succinct response, the 54-year-old said: “Neither. I’d take up golf!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shearer also made headlines recently when he shared a story of a train journey from London to the North East during which he was stuck for four hours in a carriage with a crowd of travelling Sunderland supporters making their way home from Portsmouth. Despite going unrecognised, the ex-Newcastle striker described the experience as an “absolute nightmare”.