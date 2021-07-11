Alex Pritchard turned down other clubs to sign for Sunderland

Alex Pritchard of Huddersfield Town.

The attacking midfielder is the first senior recruit of the summer as Sunderland revamp their squad. The 28-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

Pritchard said: “It’s great to be here and it’s another good opportunity for me on the football road, so I’m ready to get going.

"There were other offers out there, but it’s crucial for me to be with a head coach that knows me as a player, and as a person, and has a playing style that suits me.

"The club speaks for itself – you see the stadium, the training ground, the fans – and I just think this could be a great fit.”

Lee Johnson added: “We are absolutely delighted to bring in a player of Alex’s pedigree because it’s not often that you get the opportunity to sign a player of this quality in League One.

"It’s our job to wrap around him to make sure he can be the best he can possibly be, but he’s made a lot of sacrifices to come to Sunderland and I think that shows a great desire to play for the fans, for me and for the club.”

He began his footballing career at West Ham United as a youth teamer but was quickly snapped up by Tottenham Hotspur.

But during four seasons in London, Pritchard made just two appearances for Spurs, spending most of his time out on loan at Peterborough United, Swindon Town, West Brom and Brentford.

Indeed, during a season with The Bees, Pritchard netted 12 goals in the Championship before eventually leaving Spurs permanently to join Norwich City.

Pritchard made 38 Championship appearances over two seasons at Carrow Road before being poached by Huddersfield Town, who were then in the Premier League.

Pritchard went on to make 44 appearances for The Terriers in the top-flight before the Yorkshire club suffered relegation to the second tier in 2019.

After a season playing in the Championship, Pritchard was released by Huddersfield Town.

This is Sunderland’s first senior signing of the summer, it follows the arrival of former Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney.

The 20-year-old has signed a two-year contract, with the option of a third.