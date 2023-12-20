Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland and Rangers man Ally McCoist says he has 'no idea' what Michael Beale meant during his first interview as Black Cats boss regarding his time at Ibrox.

Beale will face the press for the first time as Sunderland manager on Wednesday after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal but has already communicated with fans through the club's official channels.

Beale said of his stint in Scotland with Rangers as manager. "There was a lot of changes with people leaving and I got pulled in different places."

“I don’t know what he meant by that; I’ve got no idea,” said McCoist told TalkSPORT. “Maybe he’s talking about non-footballing issues? It’s a question he’ll have to be asked at the next press conference.

“But Rangers are a massive club. At times it’s difficult to concentrate on just coaching the side. What probably hasn’t helped is bizarrely something he cannot affect – Philippe Clement coming in and doing ever so well at Rangers.

“Things didn’t work out for Michael at Rangers. There’ll be an element – I don’t care what anyone says – of Sunderland fans that will be disappointed to see Tony Mowbray go. Tony will not be an easy act to follow.

“The focus of attention right now will be Beale – he has to hit the ground running. In normal circumstances, when a manager goes to a club it’s because the previous manager hasn’t done well, but I don’t think Mowbray did that badly.”