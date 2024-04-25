Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ally McCoist says Sunderland need their own Kieran McKenna, adding he still “can’t understand” the club’s decision to sack Tony Mowbray.

Mowbray was sacked in December but the decision has come back to bite the club Sunderland were ninth and pushing for a play-off spot when Mowbray was dismissed and ultimately replaced by Michael Beale. Ipswich Town under McKenna have gone from strength to strength and are in with a chance of automatic promotion with two games left to play.

Mowbray was replaced at the Stadium of Light by Michael Beale, who lasted just 12 games in the role before leaving the club. Mike Dodds has since been in interim charge until the end of the season with a permanent successor to Beale expected this coming summer. McCost played for Sunderland during his career before moving into punditry after managing former club Rangers.

“Things clearly didn’t work out with Michael Beale and I think Sunderland need their own version of Kieran McKenna at Ipswich – he’s done a phenomenal job there. I look at him and wonder whether there’s any other young coaches who could go into Sunderland and galvanise the club,” McCoist told talkSPORT BET.

“Someone needs to take the club forward because the potential there is incredible. They need a good, young, hungry coach who has his own ideas and will be supported by the board. The fans are crying out for someone to come in that they can get behind, who can take them to the next level, because they’re stuck in the mud at the moment.

“The atmosphere at Sunderland is incredible. I went to the FA Cup game against Newcastle earlier this season and the atmosphere was the best I’ve seen outside of the Old Firm, that is how good it was.”

