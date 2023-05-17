Amad sends emotional message to Sunderland fans ahead of Manchester United return

Amad has sent an emotional message of thanks to Sunderland supporters after his spell on Wearside came to an end on Tuesday night.

The Manchester United loanee had left fans dreaming of Wembley thanks to his stunning goals over the course of the campaign, but Luton Town were able to exploit Sunderland's defensive injuries in the second leg of the play-off semi final to overturn the one-goal deficit from the first leg.

It means that Amad will almost certainly not be returning to Wearside. The 20-year-old will get a chance to impress Erik ten Hag on the club's pre-season tour and he if is to go out on loan again, it will almost certainly to be a top-tier club.

The forward's wonderful performances have made him a firm fan favourite, and will leave a major gap in the team next season.

Amad told supporters on social media that he would 'support the club for the rest of his life,' and went on to post a heartfelt message of thanks for the support over the course of the season.

"Hi guys, i know you are sad, we all are," he wrote on social media.

"A group of young guys who fought until the last minute, I can only be proud to have been part of this team. no regrets just proud of what each of us has become over the course of the season. thank you for the love. HAWAY THE LADS."