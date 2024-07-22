Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland ended their pre season tour with a 2-1 win over CD Eldense on Sunday night.

Luis Hemir’s stunning late strike sealed the win after Tommy Watston’s first-half goal had been cancelled out. It proved to be a tricky test for the Black Cats, with Eldense causing problems with their high press and technical quality. It was a good chance for Regis Le Bris to take a look at a number of different players and partnerships, having named a familiar and strong side for the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Phil Smith | james Copley

After the game, Phil took questions from readers on the game and who impressed in his #onthewhistle video. He also answered questions on squad depth, transfers and the latest on the club’s search for a new additions to the backroom staff. You can watch the video at the top of this page, or over on Youtube page if you’d prefer. Just search sunderland echo safc and you should find us easily enough.