Michael Beale delivers candid but defiant verdict on Sunderland's play-off hopes after back-to-back defeats
and live on Freeview channel 276
Michael Beale admits that Sunderland's dismal away form threatens to ruin their play-off pursuit but insists they can take inspiration from last season's late run to sixth.
Seven points from nine had raised hopes that the Black Cats had turned a corner in their campaign but back-to-back away defeats this week have seen them fall off the pace and of major concern is a daunting upcoming fixture list, with two games away to direct promotion rivals and the visit of runaway leaders Leicester City.
"We're going to have to improve," Beale said.
"We've got some big away games. I think what we can deal with right now, is pick the bones out of this one and make sure that we get a positive performance and result next week at home to Swansea. Without improving our away form, you'd have to say it's going to be difficult. What I will say, is there's a hell of a lot of football to play, at some stage we're going to have to go on a run.
"We've been used to that in the last couple of seasons, making a late surge for it. We're certainly not giving up on anything with the games we've got to go. Our away form all season has been a concern."
Beale said his side would have to reflect on their shortcomings this week, saying there were some familiar flaws in their two defeats.
"These two games were similar in the home crowd was up," he said.
"For moments in the game, when our tails are up, we look a really good team. We have to take our chances when they come. I thought John Ruddy makes a fantastic save in the first-half, it was quite a big moment in the game. Second-half, I think our own backward momentum in possession didn't help us at times. Could we play down the sides? Could we play forward a little bit more? Could our forwards hold the ball to allow the team to get up the pitch? Ultimately, we've switched off again on a quick free-kick and it's an isolated moment. It's disappointing because Patto hasn't had to make many big saves today. We've conceded two away from home and been beat again."