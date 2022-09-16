Blackpool boss reveals talks over ex-Sunderland and Leeds United midfielder
Former Sunderland and Leeds United midfielder Liam Bridcutt is closing in on a move to Championship rivals Blackpool.
Appleton said: “Liam's still training with us and I'm hopeful that there'll be a conversation between both parties in the next couple of days or so.
"I think Liam's come in and impressed in terms of what he can bring not just on the pitch but off the pitch as a character as well.
"I'm sure him and Ben [Mansford] and obviously the rest of the guys can get something sorted.
"At the end of the day he's someone I know very, very well and he's done well for me.
"He was my captain at Lincoln, done brilliantly for me there, led the team on and off the pitch, he is a leader and I think that type of character in the dressing room will do the young players the world of good."