Sunderland may be destined for a midtable finish under Mike Dodds but it's still all to play for at the top and bottom of the Championship. It's a dramatic promotion race with four teams still competing for a top two spot, while the relegation battle is far from settled

Sunderland's season hasn't gone as planned but they'll be keen to bounce back and compete at the top end of the table next time around under a new permanent manager. For now, though, here's a look at what's going on elsewhere in the Championship.

McKenna wanted

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is starting to attract interest from Premier League clubs, it seems. The Tractor Boys have had a remarkable season in the Championship and at the time of writing, they sit second with three games to go, following their promotion from League One last time around.

The work McKenna has done at Portman Road is nothing short of remarkable and it comes as little surprise to see him being linked with potential Premier League jobs. He was strongly linked with the vacant Crystal Palace job earlier this season and now it seems West Ham United are starting to sniff around him.

That's according to Teamtalk, who claim the Hammers have identified McKenna as a potential option should they look to replace David Moyes this summer. Moyes is coming to the end of his contract at the London Stadium and a decision is yet to be made on whether he will stay on into next season, despite the success he has found in the job.

The club have been assessing their options, then, and McKenna is one man they are keeping tabs on, with the report claiming the manager has a £4m release clause.

Leeds to offload winger

Leeds United will push to offload Jack Harrison permanently this summer, according to Football Insider. The winger has spent the season on loan at Premier League club Everton, where he has bagged four goals in 31 appearances, but he is currently expected to return to Elland Road this summer.