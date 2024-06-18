Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest news from across the Championship as Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United make the headlines.

Leeds United are reportedly facing a battle to retain the services of a number of key players following their unsuccessful push for promotion into the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side looked set to make an immediate return to the top tier as they challenged for an automatic promotion place - but fell short and compounded their disappointment by losing to Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley last month. Several Whites players have been linked with moves away from Elland Road since the defeat with the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Illan Meslier and Archie Gray all said to be the subject of interest from elsewhere.

However, it is Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville who is reportedly closest to the exit door after Brighton and Hove Albion made the first move to sign the former Feyenoord man. Summerville attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United in recent weeks after he scored 21 goals and provided ten assists in 49 appearances in all competitions last season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the Seagulls have aimed to steal a march on their rivals for the winger and have now started ‘initial talks’ over a possible deal. He took the X (formerly Twitter) to post: “Understand Brighton have made contact to start talks over Crysencio Summerville deal. Not an easy one with many clubs keen but Brighton have started initial talks to explore this possibility. Liverpool and Chelsea have been monitoring him in recent months, still open race.”

Argyle stalwart snubs move following Rooney intervention

Wayne Rooney has reportedly persuaded Plymouth Argyle legend Joe Edwards remain with the club just months after he looked to have fallen out of favour.

The Bristol Post have claimed the former Manchester United and England star has persuaded the full-back to snub interest from Bristol Rovers and remain as part of his squad as he prepares for his first season in charge at Home Park. The move will prove popular with the Argyle supporters as Edwards has become a key figure with the club after making over 220 appearances during a five-year stay in Devon.