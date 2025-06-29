What transfer business have Sunderland, Leeds United and Burnley conducted the summer transfer window so far?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What was already an exciting summer for Sunderland supporters is set to be taken to another level as the Black Cats close on a club record deal for Strasbourg and Senegal star Habib Diarra.

Reports in recent days have suggested the midfielder will travel to Wearside to undergo a medical after Sunderland submitted a £30million offer that surpasses the record £20m deal they secured for recent signing Enzo Le Fee earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move for Diarra has provoked understandable excitement for Black Cats supporters after reports suggested the 21-year-old had a number of admirers across the Premier League and around Europe after helping Strasbourg qualifying for the Europa Conference League with a seventh place finish in Ligue 1 last season.

Several other players have been linked with moves to Wearside in recent weeks with the likes of former Black Cats star Jordan Henderson, Liverpool defender Joe Gomez and Sassuolo forward Armand Lauriente all mentioned as possible targets for the Stadium of Light hierarchy as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

But what of the other two clubs that secured promotion into the top flight last season? Championship winners Leeds United and runners-up Burnley have both been busy during the summer transfer window - but what business have they completed and what have their managers said about what could lie ahead?

Leeds United

Getty Images

Ins: Jaka Bijol (£15m from Udinese), Lukas Nmecha (free transfer from Wolfsburg), Jack Harrison (returned from loan at Everton), Sam Greenwood (returned from loan at Preston North End), Joe Gelhardt (returned from loan at Hull City)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outs: Rasmus Kristensen (£4m to Eintracht Frankfurt), Joshua Guilavogui (released), Manor Solomon (end of loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Rothwell (end of loan from Bournemouth)

What has Leeds United manager Daniel Farke said about transfers?

Leeds could make stunning signing in next few days as Arsenal put Chelsea winger on shortlist | Getty Images

Speaking ahead of the summer transfer window, the Whites boss said: "That's definitely the plan [to stay up]. I don't want to come across as arrogant and tell everyone it's easy. All the recently promoted sides are really good, big names, spending lots of money but not able to stay in the league. But one thing is for sure, we will try."

Burnley

Getty Images

In: Bashir Humphreys (£12m from Chelsea), Marcus Edwards (£8.5m from Sporting CP), Jaidon Anthony (£8m from Bournemouth), Quilindschy Hartman (£7.6m from Feyenoord), Zian Flemming (£7m from Millwall), Max Weiss (£3m from Karlsruhe), Axel Tuanzebe (free), Zeki Amdouni (returned from loan at Benfica), Han-Noah Massengo (returned from loan at Auxerre), Hjalmar Ekdal (returned from loan at Groningen), Hannes Delcroix (returned from loan at Swansea City), Andreas Hountondji (returned from loan at Standard Liege), Darko Churlinov (returned from loan at Jagiellonia)

Out: CJ Egan-Riley (free transfer to Marseille), Nathan Redmond (released), Jonjo Shelvey (released),

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Burnley manager Scott Parker said about transfers?

Time served: 11 months. | Getty Images

Speaking earlier this month, the Clarets manager said: "Yeah, it’s a big summer. A lot of work will be going on. There's little bits going on now. We'll plan accordingly and work out the best route to go now, which is a big challenge for us next year. But we're excited. Like I said to you, we're excited and enthusiastic about next year and what it brings and we're going to face the challenges, what we face, like we have this year really. So, we're looking forward to it.”