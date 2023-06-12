News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Francesco Farioli: Celtic hold 'talks' with head coach recently linked with Sunderland job

Francesco Farioli was linked with the Sunderland job towards the end of last season.

By James Copley
Published 12th Jun 2023, 08:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 08:21 BST

Celtic are said to have held talks with Italian coach Francesco Farioli about the prospect of taking over from Ange Postecoglou in Glasgow, according to reports.

Postecoglou lead Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title, the Scottish FA Cup and the Scottish League Cup last season, completing a historic domestic treble before being poached by Tottenham Hotspur.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That has left Celtic with a void to fill and the Daily Record are now reporting that the Glasgow club had held talks with Farioli regarding the job at Parkhead.

The 34-year-old was heavily linked with the Sunderland job towards the end of the season with Tony Mowbray's future made uncertain by reports that the club were eyeing a replacement despite his success in the Championship.

Most Popular

Whilst Sunderland haven't commented on the speculation either way, the talk surrounding Mowbray has died down significantly with the Black Cats pressing ahead with summer transfer targets under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman

Sunderland have already signed Australian international Nectarios Triantis, subject to international clearance, and are also expected to conclude a deal for striker Luis Semedo following his Benfica B exit last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Farioli, known in Italy as the "young De Zerbi", took part in talks with Celtic last week, however, as the club looks to make a swift appointment following Postecoglou's departure.

Celtic are also believed to have spoken to former Liverpool, Swansea City and Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers in Mallorca and have been tipped to make a move for Manchester City's number two Enzo Maresca after their treble success last season.

Related topics:CelticTony MowbrayHead coachSunderlandGlasgow