Michael Beale says Sunderland are working to strengthen their squad in the January window even as preparations for the Wear-Tyne derby step up.

The Sunderland head coach has offered his input as to where he thinks the squad could do with further strengthening and says he is hopeful that the club can make additions in 'one or two areas' of the pitch ahead of the second half of the season. Beale says there is alignment behind the scenes about where the squad could do with some additional support.

"Yes, of course [I've given my input]," Beale said.

"We spoke about it in our initial meetings and it has been ongoing. Stuart Harvey the head of recruitment is someone I was familiar with before I came in and the recruitment here is done by a number of us getting together in a room and discussing the options that we have. We have a clear idea on one or two of the areas we would like to strengthen this month if we can.

"It's never an easy month, but certainly we are going to try and do something to strengthen and boost the squad and to hopefully excite the fans. Those discussions are going on in the background - this [derby] game has been a bit of a distraction, if I'm honest! - but those discussions were happening even yesterday morning and later on in the afternoon."

Beale told The Echo that while nothing was imminent, the club were actively working to try and make additions after the window opened earlier this week.

"I think everyone is to-ing and fro-ing a little bit," he said.

"There have been a lot of discussions going on but nothing concrete as yet so I wouldn't want to put a timeline on it and disappoint, or be accused of pulling the wool over people's eyes if it comes in a bit quicker. At the moment, though, there is nothing imminent."