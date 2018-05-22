Championship club issue hands-off warning as Sunderland linked with manager

Bolton Wanderers have issued a hands-off warning to Sunderland after the Black Cats were linked with a move for manager Phil Parkinson.

With Stewart Donald now officially unveiled as the Black Cats' new owner, one of his first tasks is to appoint a new manager.

Jack Ross remains one of the favourites for the job, but is also being courted by Ipswich Town after a successful season at Scottish side St Mirren.

The new Sunderland hierarchy are also said to be big admirers of Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst, who is preparing to lead his side out at Wembley in the League One play-off final this weekend.

But one man who looks to be out of the running is Parkinson, with Bolton chairman Ken Anderson warning clubs off an approach for the former Charlton and Colchester boss.

Sunderland have not made contact with either the club or the manager, but the chairman says no such conversations would be entertained regardless.

Parkinson's heroics helped to keep Bolton in the Championship last season and, speaking to the Bolton News, Anderson is keen to keep him in charge at the Macron Stadium.

"There has been some speculation linking Phil with other jobs and I can completely understand why given the excellent and outstanding job he has done with us," he said.

"What I will say is that Phil is under contract with Bolton Wanderers Football Club and he is the right man for the job in hand.

"We will not entertain any enquiries for him whatsoever and hopefully the size of any potential compensation package would be sufficient to dissuade any approaches."