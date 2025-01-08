Championship deals completed so far as Sunderland are linked with January moves for Roma and Aston Villa stars
The January transfer window has got off to a somewhat slow start and Sunderland are one of a number of Championship clubs yet to conduct any business during the first month of the new year.
After a similarly slow start, the Black Cats enjoyed a productive summer transfer window as the signings of the likes of Wilson Isidor and experienced defender Chris Mepham have played key roles in what has already been an impressive season under new head coach Regis Le Bris. French forward Isidor has arguably been one of the signings of the season across the second tier and his partnership with Eliezer Mayenda is adding a new dynamic to the push for a long-awaited return to the Premier League.
There is believed to be a desire to add to Le Bris’ ranks over the coming weeks and there were exciting links with Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee, who worked under the Black Cats boss during his time with Lorient. However, despite reports suggesting Sunderland are leading the race to complete a loan deal for the former France Under-21 star, there is major competition being provided by La Liga rivals Real Betis and Sevilla.
Le Fee is far from the only player to be linked with a move to Wearside in recent days after the Black Cats were named on a long list of potential suitors for Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry after he returned to the Premier League club on the back of a successful loan spell with Stockport County.
Although Sunderland have not yet got their January business underway, the same can not be said of a number of their rivals across the second tier of English football. So, with the first week of the January transfer window now behind us, we take a look at all of the deals completed by Championship clubs so far.
Blackburn Rovers
In - None
Out - None
Bristol City
In - None
Out - None
Burnley
In - Oliver Sonne (Silkeborg, undisclosed), Ashley Barnes (Norwich, free)
Out - Michael Mellon (Bradford, loan)
Cardiff City
In - None
Out - None
Coventry City
In - None
Out - None
Derby County
In - None
Out - Sonny Bradley (Wycombe Wanderers, loan), Ben Radcliffe (Crawley Town, undisclosed)
Hull City
In - None
Out - Will Jarvis (Notts County, loan)
Leeds United
In - None
Out - None
Luton Town
In - Christ Makosso (RWD Molenbeek, undisclosed)
Out - None
Middlesbrough
In - None
Out - None
Millwall
In - None
Out - None
Norwich City
In - Lewis Dobbin (Aston Villa, loan)
Out - Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys, undisclosed (from January 15)), Ashley Barnes - Burnley, free
Oxford United
In - Ole Romeny (FC Utrecht)
Out - Will Goodwin (Wigan, loan)
Plymouth Argyle
In - Michael Baidoo (Elfsborg)
Out - None
Portsmouth
In - Rob Atkinson (Bristol City, loan)
Out - Lewis Gibson (Preston North End)
Preston North End
In - Lewis Gibson (Plymouth Argyle)
Out - Jeppe Okkels (Aberdeen, loan), Layton Stewart (FC Thun, loan)
QPR
In - Ronnie Edwards (Southampton, loan)
Out - None
Sheffield United
In - Sam Curtis (Peterborough United, loan)
Out - Ismaila Coulibaly (LASK)
