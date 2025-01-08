Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The January transfer window has got off to a somewhat slow start and Sunderland are one of a number of Championship clubs yet to conduct any business during the first month of the new year.

After a similarly slow start, the Black Cats enjoyed a productive summer transfer window as the signings of the likes of Wilson Isidor and experienced defender Chris Mepham have played key roles in what has already been an impressive season under new head coach Regis Le Bris. French forward Isidor has arguably been one of the signings of the season across the second tier and his partnership with Eliezer Mayenda is adding a new dynamic to the push for a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

There is believed to be a desire to add to Le Bris’ ranks over the coming weeks and there were exciting links with Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee, who worked under the Black Cats boss during his time with Lorient. However, despite reports suggesting Sunderland are leading the race to complete a loan deal for the former France Under-21 star, there is major competition being provided by La Liga rivals Real Betis and Sevilla.

Le Fee is far from the only player to be linked with a move to Wearside in recent days after the Black Cats were named on a long list of potential suitors for Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry after he returned to the Premier League club on the back of a successful loan spell with Stockport County.

Although Sunderland have not yet got their January business underway, the same can not be said of a number of their rivals across the second tier of English football. So, with the first week of the January transfer window now behind us, we take a look at all of the deals completed by Championship clubs so far.

Blackburn Rovers

In - None

Out - None

Bristol City

In - None

Out - None

Burnley

In - Oliver Sonne (Silkeborg, undisclosed), Ashley Barnes (Norwich, free)

Out - Michael Mellon (Bradford, loan)

Cardiff City

In - None

Out - None

Coventry City

In - None

Out - None

Derby County

In - None

Out - Sonny Bradley (Wycombe Wanderers, loan), Ben Radcliffe (Crawley Town, undisclosed)

Hull City

In - None

Out - Will Jarvis (Notts County, loan)

Leeds United

In - None

Out - None

Luton Town

In - Christ Makosso (RWD Molenbeek, undisclosed)

Out - None

Middlesbrough

In - None

Out - None

Millwall

In - None

Out - None

Norwich City

In - Lewis Dobbin (Aston Villa, loan)

Out - Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys, undisclosed (from January 15)), Ashley Barnes - Burnley, free

Oxford United

In - Ole Romeny (FC Utrecht)

Out - Will Goodwin (Wigan, loan)

Plymouth Argyle

In - Michael Baidoo (Elfsborg)

Out - None

Portsmouth

In - Rob Atkinson (Bristol City, loan)

Out - Lewis Gibson (Preston North End)

Preston North End

In - Lewis Gibson (Plymouth Argyle)

Out - Jeppe Okkels (Aberdeen, loan), Layton Stewart (FC Thun, loan)

QPR

In - Ronnie Edwards (Southampton, loan)

Out - None

Sheffield United

In - Sam Curtis (Peterborough United, loan)

Out - Ismaila Coulibaly (LASK)

