Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Hull City plotting festive boost

Hull City are hoping attendances at the MKM Stadium will receive a boost over the Christmas period with the visits of Sunderland and Blackpool. The Tigers host Sunderland on Saturday, December 17 (3pm kick-off) and are hoping their last match before Christmas will be watched on by a bumper crowd.

Hull City are plotting a bumper crowd when Sunderland make the trip to the MKM Stadium (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Hull have averaged an attendance of 16,899 at their home games this campaign and have been praised for their ticketing prices, with an adult season ticket costing just £13 per game over the course of the season. Speaking about their festive schedule, chief commercial officer Joe Clutterbrook reissued Hull’s desire to make matches ‘as affordable as possible’.

Clutterbrook said: "We’ve worked really hard to make watching Hull City as affordable as possible. Christmas is always an expensive time so it made sense for us to put this offer together. The crowds in the first half of the season have been really encouraging, but we will keep working until the MKM Stadium is full week in, week out."

Sunderland have been given an allocation of 2000 tickets for the game.

Watford sign Perth Glory defender

Watford have announced the signing of Perth Glory defender Aidan Coyne on a deal until the end of the season. The Hornets can extend his stay in England for a further year if the 18-year-old impresses whilst at Vicarage Road.

Coyne, who made five first-team appearances for Glory last season, will initially join up with Watford’s Under-21 squad. Speaking about joining Watford, Coyne said: “It is a great pleasure; Watford is an absolutely massive club and I couldn’t ask for a better team to be at.”

“Me and my family are very proud. I’ve not spoken to them too much about it, but I can only imagine that they are very happy and very proud.”

Middlesbrough youngster pens new deal

