Steve Bruce is backing his former sides Sunderland and Hull City in the Championship this season.

The Black Cats are currently sixth in the Championship on 26 points, with The Tigers also on 26 points but sitting behind Sunderland in eighth position on goal difference.

Tony Mowbray's men are next in action against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park this Saturday following the international break as Liam Rosenior's team plays Swansea away from home.

"I back Sunderland and Hull for playoffs too. I'm delighted with what Tony Mowbray has done with a very young Sunderland team. It's also interesting to see Liam Rosenior cutting his teeth. Hull have given themselves a chance, too.

"You've always got a chance in the Championship and there's always somebody who surprises you. Nobody gave us a chance in hell at going into the Premier League, and we did it and got to an FA Cup final! Anything can happen in the Championship, and that's why I've always enjoyed it.

"It's a bit more of an even field compared to the Premier League, where we know who's going to finish in the top six. We may not get the order right, but we know who the teams are. There's always a surprise in the Championship," Bruce concluded to Gambling Zone.

Bruce managed Sunderland between 2009 and 2011 and finished 13th during his first full season in charge before being dismissed the following campaign.