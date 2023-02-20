Championship news: Sunderland boss delivers injury update as West Ham ‘eye’ Bristol City star
Tony Mowbray has provided an update on Jewison Bennette’s fitness ahead of the clash with Rotherham United.
Here, we take a look at all the latest stories that have emerged from the Stadium of Light and beyond:
Sunderland boss makes Jewison Bennette admission
Tony Mowbray has revealed Jewison Bennette will be ‘involved in some capacity’ against Rotherham United. The Costa Rica international hasn’t featured for the Black Cats since a nine minute cameo against Reading almost a fortnight ago and wasn’t named in the matchday squad for Saturday’s draw with Bristol City.
However, Mowbray has revealed that he is in contention to feature at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Wednesday night.
Mowbray said: “We've got one or two knocks from the weekend but we think they'll be alright, we'll do a fitness test before we go. Jewison had a kick on the calf at the weekend which is why he didn't make the squad, but he was training with us today so he'll be involved in some capacity at Rotherham.”
West Ham ‘eye’ Bristol City star
West Ham have reportedly identified Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott as a potential replacement for Declan Rice, should the England international leave the Hammers this summer. Scott, who completed 90 minutes against the Black Cats on Saturday, has become one of the Robins’ key players this season, playing in a variety of midfield roles for Nigel Pearson’s side.
The Sun also report that Crystal Palace have shown an interest in the midfielder who is reportedly valued at £20million by his club.