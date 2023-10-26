Championship news: Wayne Rooney booed against Hull City after two games of Birmingham City stint
Wayne Rooney was booed by some Birmingham City fans after just two games in charge at Sunderland's Championship rivals.
The former Manchester United and England legend was appointed by the club's new American owners earlier this month and quickly appointed ex-teammates John O'Shea and Ashley Cole as his assistants.
Since taking over at Birmingham City, Rooney has lost both of his games in charge. City lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough last weekend and followed that up with a 2-0 defeat against Hull City on Wednesday night.
Rooney was booed during and after the loss against Hull City at St Andrew's Stadium with a section of the club's support also chanting, 'You're getting sacked in the morning'.
“That’s part of football,” Rooney said post-Hull City. “You need to win football games to change that. As I said yesterday, the former manager was very popular here and did a good job.
“It’s what you want, what you want in terms of, do you want to be where the club has been for 10 years or do you want to move forward? And sometimes there’s a bedding in period while we are asking the players to do different things. I can deal with that. That’s part of the game. That’s part of my job. It’s not an issue for me.”
Sunderland play Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on November 11. The Black Cats are next in action against Norwich City on Wearside this coming Saturday with Rooney's side set to face Southampton at St Mary's.