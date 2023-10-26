Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wayne Rooney was booed by some Birmingham City fans after just two games in charge at Sunderland's Championship rivals.

The former Manchester United and England legend was appointed by the club's new American owners earlier this month and quickly appointed ex-teammates John O'Shea and Ashley Cole as his assistants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since taking over at Birmingham City, Rooney has lost both of his games in charge. City lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough last weekend and followed that up with a 2-0 defeat against Hull City on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rooney was booed during and after the loss against Hull City at St Andrew's Stadium with a section of the club's support also chanting, 'You're getting sacked in the morning'.

“That’s part of football,” Rooney said post-Hull City. “You need to win football games to change that. As I said yesterday, the former manager was very popular here and did a good job.

“It’s what you want, what you want in terms of, do you want to be where the club has been for 10 years or do you want to move forward? And sometimes there’s a bedding in period while we are asking the players to do different things. I can deal with that. That’s part of the game. That’s part of my job. It’s not an issue for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad