Charlie Methven reveals Sunderland's owners reaction after supporters 'immense' show of passion

Charlie Methven has spoken of his pride at the 'immense' show of passion shown by Sunderland's supporters ahead of their trip to Wembley.

Methven, along with fellow directors Stewart Donald and Juan Sartori, joined the Black Cats' faithful in Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square on the evening before the Checkatrade Trophy final with Portsmouth.

Thousands of Sunderland supporters transformed the capital into a sea of red and white ahead of the trip to the national stadium, with photos and videos from the 'takeover' spreading like wildfire on social media.

And the club's executive director has now revealed how he and the club's ownership team were left brimming with pride after observing the stunning support.

Speaking in the club's official programme, Methven said: "What has become abundantly clear...is that the entire club has come together in an immense show of defiant unity.

"Stewart, Juan and I could not have been more proud as we were in Trafalgar Square.

"For just the latest in several occasions this season, SAFC "went viral" as the whole country saw a city and region celebrate its identity in the heart of the capital."

And Methven also praised the Sunderland support as they continue to back striker Charlie Wyke - believing that they have helped to bring out the 'real' striker.

"It's hardly a secret that Charlie Wyke has had a tough time," he added.

"Injured when he got here, and injured again as soon as he had got back fit, Charlie has just not had the chance to show what he can really do.

"But instead of judging him, you got behind him.

"The reward for that has been getting to see the real Charlie Wyke."