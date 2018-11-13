Charlie Wyke steps up comeback after green light from specialist

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke is stepping up his return from injury as he nears a first-team comeback.

The summer signing was crocked in the defeat at Burton Albion in September, injury his medial knee ligaments.

There had been fears the frontman could be out until Christmas, but Wyke could hand manager Jack Ross a boost by returning before then after getting the green light from his knee specialist to step up his recovery.

Posting on Instagram, Wyke said: "All clear off the specialist, not long to go now!"

Wyke's return will be a huge boost for Sunderland manager Jack Ross, who has also seen forward Duncan Watmore step up his recovery from more than a year on the sidelines after his cruciate knee injury.

Watmore played 25 minutes in a behind-closed-doors training game at the Academy of Light last week.

Ross is still looking at adding another frontman to his squad when the January transfer window opens.