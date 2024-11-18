Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Sunderland as the Black Cats prepare for the January transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace are said to be showing an interest in Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg - but any attempts to land the Black Cats academy product are reportedly set to end in disappointment.

The talented midfielder was handed a debut at the age of just 15 years and 203 days when former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray named his as a substitute for an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town in January 2023. Rigg marked his first league appearance with a goal against Southampton during the first month of last season and ended the campaign with three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions. The arrival of Regis Le Bris saw the youngster handed an integral role and he has rewarded the Frenchman with three goals in 15 games including an impudent finish in a win against North East neighbours Middlesbrough. Rigg’s performances have earned praise from his new manager, who believes the midfielder can become ‘a very good symbol’ for the Black Cats.

Speaking earlier this season, the Black Cats head coach said: "Chris Rigg is a good symbol of what we want to create and what we want to build as a team and as a club. I don’t think the age is a problem. You can have a high level of maturity at 17 and you can have a low level of maturity at 30. It depends on the player’s personality. Chris still wants to improve, he still wants to understand the game.

He continued: “I don’t say I am not surprised by him but when you create opportunities for young players you can discover many young talents. They just need opportunities. Some of them can succeed, for others it takes more time, months or even years. But Chris has this character, this personality to play whatever the circumstances so I like that. He is also a very good team-mate so he is a very good symbol for us."

Reported interest in Rigg precedes his introduction to life in the senior setup at the Stadium of Light after several clubs were linked with a move for his services before he penned a first senior deal. Speculation over his long-term future seemed to be set aside when Rigg signed an extension to his contract during the summer that committed him to the Black Cats until the end of the 2026/27. However, recent reports have suggested Wolves and Crystal Palace are keen on the youngster - but Football Insider have now stated ‘a bigger club’ will be classed as frontrunners to sign Rigg for what would surely be a sizeable fee. The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Spanish giants Real Madrid are all suggested as possible suitors for the midfielder and are claimed to be ‘monitoring his progess’.