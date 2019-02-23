Chris Maguire's heartfelt message to Sunderland fans following injury blow

Chris Maguire has thanked Sunderland fans for their support and well-wishes after he was ruled out for up to two months.

The popular forward was withdrawn during the early stages of the Black Cats' 4-2 win over Gillingham on Tuesday evening with an impact injury, which was later concluded to be a fractured fibula.

Maguire now looks set to miss the next six to eight weeks, although the club are confident that he will not require surgery to amend the issue.

And after Jack Ross confirmed the injury blow, messages from Sunderland fans flooded in - with many praising the 30-year-old after he tried to play on despite the injury.

Now, via his personal Instagram page, Maguire has moved to thank supporters for their well-wishes in a heartfelt message, during which the Scot also promised to play his part in the remainder of the season once his comeback is complete.

He posted: "Gutted with the news about my injury, thanks for all the messages of support I have received and I will be back stronger ready for the final push towards our goal."

Manager Ross addressed Maguire's absence at his press conference on Thursday afternoon, during which he revealed how the wideman had responded to the news.

"He's frustrated because he just wants to play all the time, that's how Chris is as a guy," he said.

"He knows he's going to be out and not be able to do much for four to six weeks anyway, and then obviously he wants to contribute on the park.

"He wants to play a part in things and knows what lies ahead of us as well.

"We've got an exciting end to the season in two competitions and it could be very enjoyable.

"He's already setting targets for when he thinks he could be back, so he's okay just now.

"We've given him some time off that will help him in terms of clearing his head.

"I would prefer not to have it, but we just have to find a solution to keep winning games."