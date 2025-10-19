Chris Rigg spoke to The Echo after Sunderland’s 2–0 win over Wolves in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg says he is “buzzing” to be part of Régis Le Bris’ side after helping the Black Cats to a 2–0 win over Wolves at the Stadium of Light.

Goals from Nordi Mukiele and a late Ladislav Krejci own goal secured another Premier League victory for Sunderland, who climbed to seventh in the table after a dominant performance on Wearside. The result also saw Le Bris’ team continue their impressive home form, having taken ten points from their first four top-flight matches at the Stadium of Light – the club’s best start since the 1968–69 campaign.

Speaking to The Echo after the game, 18-year-old Rigg said he was proud to play his part in the win and emphasised the unity within the dressing room. "I'm buzzing to be fair. It's so good to be in a team where you know everyone's got their backs. For example, if someone lost the ball, I'd know I'd work for them. And the opposite, if I lost the ball, they'd work for me. So just buzzing to be a part of this team and so proud of the team as well."

Rigg started the game in midfield but was later deployed on the right wing during the second half as Le Bris reshuffled his system following a series of substitutions. The academy graduate continued to work tirelessly on and off the ball before being substituted late on to a warm reception from the home supporters.

Reflecting on his growing role in the side, Rigg admitted it feels special to represent his boyhood club at the highest level. “I think it's every boy's dream to be a Premier League player, and not just to be a Premier League player, to be a player that's grown up in this city, this town and what it means for the fans. So, like you say on the pitch, I give it my all for the fans. And yeah, just so proud to finally call myself a Premier League player.”

The teenager’s energy and composure in midfield once again impressed Sunderland supporters, with the crowd responding to his tireless running and commitment throughout the contest, even though the England international gave the ball away at times.

Rigg’s rise has mirrored the collective progress of Le Bris’ side this season, as Sunderland continue to defy expectations on their return to the Premier League. And for the young midfielder, who has come through the Academy of Light since childhood, each appearance is another step towards realising his full potential. Sunderland are next in Premier League action against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next Saturday with the London club currently level on points with the Black Cats.

