Alex Pritchard fires Sunderland into an early lead against Preston North End

Alex Pritchard said he was delighted to get his first goal of the campaign in Sunderland's crucial 2-0 victory over Preston North End.

Pritchard returned to the starting XI for the first time under Michael Beale after recently struggling with a chest infection, and thrived in a free role drifting infield from the right wing. Pritchard admitted his side had struggled in the second half but was pleased with the end result.

"I just think it was important to get the three points," Pritchard told Sky Sports after the game.

"I thought the game itself was a bit bitty, they had more of it in the second half but the main thing was getting three points. The manager wanted me to come inside and cause their left back and left centre half a problem, and to get on the ball. I was able to do that in the first half, not so much in the second but we've won the game at the end of the day.

"I haven't scored yet this season, it's been a difficult moment so I'm glad to get it."

Sunderland team-mate Jack Clarke also reacted to his brilliant assist for Nazariy Rusyn's goal, joking that he had to keep going after initially being fouled as he couldn't be sure it would be awarded. Clarke says he also expects his side to start to implement more changes going forward as Beale gets to work in the training ground after a hectic schedule.

"I think it was a bit of a killer for them to be honest, it's the worst time to concede," he said of Rusyn's goal.

"I thought we deserved it for the way we played in the first half to be honest, like Pritch said they had a lot more of the game in the second half, so it was a really important goal. To be honest, I didn't think I'd get the foul knowing the refs in this league! I felt like I could still get going and I knew if I got past the first man then we'd be able to create something, and that's what I managed to do.