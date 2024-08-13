Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are searching for reinforcements in the transfer window

Régis Le Bris says he remains confident that Sunderland will get the reinforcements they need in the transfer window even as the search for a new striker drags on.

The Black Cats are still searching for a centre forward who can add some experience to their forward line, with a deal for Caen striker Alexandre Mendy still held up. Le Bris reiterated that it is a difficult market and that the club are facing competition for a number of their targets from their Championship rivals.

“It's [ongoing] behind the scenes,” Le Bris said.

“At the moment I'm very focused on the team, as I explained before. We performed well against Cardiff with these players so my main focus is right. But obviously we want to improve the team. We know if we have the opportunity to do it, we will do it. It's not an easy market, many teams are searching for different positions, especially the striker. We're working hard on it and I'm confident we'll succeed.”

The Sunderland head coach also confirmed that the club are assessing the Premier League loan market for new additions, with a lot of young players likely to become available in the coming weeks as top-tier clubs finalise their squads for the campaign ahead.

“Yes, for sure,” Le Bris said.

“We are observing all the possibilities. The quality of the player in different positions is very important, but as well the link between them, their specific pathway and here, what we are building with this team, so the mindset, the willingness to join the team, is very important.”

Le Bris also said he was relaxed about Jack Clarke’s future following his superb start to the season against Cardiff City, confident that the club is well placed to resist any interest that does not meet their significant valuation.

“It’s not a problem,” Le Bris said.

“At the end, the club is strong and we can build a strong team with these kinds of players. Jack can continue to grow here and maybe later become a very good player in the Premier League, I hope with Sunderland. Because we have many good players, speculation is normal. It's not a problem for me.”