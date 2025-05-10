Coventry City boss fires warning to Sunderland ahead of Stadium of Light return leg

Sunderland's Eliezer Mayenda attempts a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship play off semi final, first leg match at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry. | Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Reaction from both camps ahead of the second leg of Sunderland v Coventry City play-off clash.

Coventry manager Frank Lampard said his side need no reminding that their promotion hopes are still alive despite a deflating defeat by Sunderland.

The Black Cats flipped the form book on its head in the first leg of the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, ending a five-match losing run with a 2-1 victory at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Second-half goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda – two minutes from time – capped a counter-attacking masterclass from Sunderland, who are seeking to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2007.

Former England and Chelsea midfielder Lampard, who led Derby to a famous play-off win over Leeds after losing the first leg five years ago, insisted everything is still to play for in Tuesday’s return game.

Lampard, though, will not be drawing on previous experiences, as he said: “I manage a different team, they’re a different team, that was a past thing.

“I’ve played many two-legged games – Champions League football – so I understand that this was never going to be over (after the first leg) and it’s not over, that’s for sure. “Sunderland will know it’s not over. It’s half-time – we go again. Football’s not easy, it’s not meant to be easy. We’re one behind and they’re favourites, which is fine. It will be a good challenge.”

A compact Sunderland defended resolutely behind two banks of four before Isidor put them ahead after a quick break in the 68th minute but Jack Rudoni headed home 110 seconds later to draw Coventry level.

The home crowd were silenced two minutes from time when Milan van Ewijk’s wayward back pass allowed Mayenda, who turned 20 on Thursday, to break free, round goalkeeper Ben Wilson and score. Van Ewijk was distraught at full-time, leaving the ground in tears, but Lampard said: “I’ll speak to him. It’s football. He’s been brilliant for us this season. Mistakes happen in football.

“Sunderland defended the box brilliantly and made it hard for us to find space and get clear opportunities. Look, it’s a play-off game, I wasn’t expecting them to open the door for us. “We’ll have to be adaptable on (Tuesday) to try and find a way to win whatever they do. There’s pressure on us both in different ways.”

Sunderland had scored just once in a winless streak of six games as their form flat-lined towards the end of the regular campaign.

But Regis Le Bris said: “I never had doubt about the level of our team; we showed so many times that we were ready to play good games in big games so why not now? For me it was obvious.”

The key, according to the Frenchman, was to have a fully fit and refreshed squad at his disposal.

He added: “That was really important because the energy we showed, the connection, the commitment was what you need in the play-offs. “If you don’t trust your players and don’t support them when it’s tough, you will lose them. For me it wasn’t the case.”